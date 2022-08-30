Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2022 -- The global particulate matter monitoring market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027. The automotive and transportation sectors are considered the primary economic criterion for several countries, as they are on the verge of technological advancements and innovations. The rising demand for new and advanced components in the automotive sector is considered the new growth phase in the global marketplace, and will drive the growth of particulate matter monitoring market.



Outdoor monitoring accounted for a major share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. Ambient air monitoring or outdoor monitoring is a systematic and long-term assessment of different pollutant levels by analyzing the type and measuring the number of specific pollutants (PM1, PM2.5, PM4, PM10, and TSP) in the surrounding outdoor air. The ambient air monitoring includes fenceline monitoring applications in industries such as construction, mining, and cement, and roadside traffic emissions monitoring applications by government organizations. Globally, the awareness regarding environmental health and air quality monitoring is rising, which has put pressure on industries to increase monitoring, control, and reporting of fugitive pollutants.



Light scattering technology accounted for the largest share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. In the scattered light measurement technology, the radiated light is scattered by the particles in the gas mixture and detected by a sensitive receiver. Light scattering technology is the most widely used technique due to its ease of use and cost-effectiveness. Traditional methods such as gravimetric do not provide real-time sampling and particle count and are time-consuming and expensive. For these reasons, the demand for real-time optical particulate matter sensors/monitors has progressively increased in the air quality monitoring market.



Ambient air monitoring application accounted for the largest share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. Ambient air monitoring is a systematic, long-term assessment of pollutant levels by measuring the different types and quantities of certain pollutants in the outdoor air. Some key outdoor areas where particulate matter monitors are widely employed include mines & quarries, construction sites, traffic locations, automotive & aircraft particle emissions, landfills, agricultural fields, and forests. For instance, projects at construction sites tend to produce a massive amount of dust and other harmful emissions that are detrimental to the environment and human health. Besides, demolition of condemned buildings and remediation of Superfund and Brownfield sites have created the requirement for instruments that help monitor the particulate matter produced from the sites in the outdoor environment.