'Parties N Fun' Adds More Fun to Kids Parties

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Kids party specialist Parties N Fun adds even more fun to kiddie events by offering more bounce houses, slides, rides and activities. It is nothing like your typical bounce house rental fort Lauderdale as it puts its clients’ safety on top of its priority list.



Parties N Fun strives to become the ultimate one-stop kids party rental business in Lauderdale by offering the widest choices of rental items that are sure hit for parents and child-friendly for kids. Even with an already wide array of items, the business still adds new equipment from time to time to ensure unfaltering fun and safety. As a matter of fact, it is insured, secured with permits and is composed of certified parks and recreation experts. Its existing rental items are also sanitized as a part of the business’ hygienic practices.



Parties N Fun’s bounce house is spacious for large events other than kiddie parties. Kids will love bouncing up and down on its most-loved castle bounce houses and will find more adventures on its combo bounces. Numerous inflatable slides and secured rides will also up the ante of any kid’s birthday party. School, church, community and corporate events are also perfect occasions to hire this kids party rental.



Cuddly cartoon characters that all kids love can spend time with guests as they make the special occasion even more memorable. Who can refuse the captivating charms of SpongeBob, Hello Kitty, Dora the Explorer, Woody of Toy Story and a lot more?



Fun activities are also given by Parties N Fun’s professional entertainers to kid guests. Fill the venue with balloon decorations. Give all kids their customized face painting or glitter tattoo. Give the kids multiple activities to enjoy the day without backing down.



Other rental items, such as food machines, tables, chairs and tents are also available. Package deals start at $145.