Parties N Fun Offers Creative Party Services and Rentals

Broward, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Parties N Fun announces party rental locations in Palm Beach, Miami, and Boward areas as well as new party packages and entertainment deals.



The most prominent services provided by the company are bounce houses, tables, chairs, tents, food machines, face painting, characters, glitter tattoo, and rides and attractions. The services offered by Parties N Fun comprise the most essential elements of children’s parties and occasions. With their services and party rentals, Parties N Fun has established a trend and tradition in children’s parties.



The services provided by Parties N Fun are efficient as well. Their attractions and bounce houses are especially-designed by licensed engineers, and make sure to meet safety standards. With this quality of safety and security, children can enjoy their parties while parents and guardians can be confident, and enjoy as well.



Their bounce houses and rides and attractions are made with colorful designs and colors. The quality and design of the attractions have made Parties N Fun one of the best and well-known party service providers in Florida. Orders can be delivered at the exact day of the event, or as soon as possible, upon reservation.



South Florida party rentals also have interactive game rentals. For children who want to have many activities during their party, Parties N Fun deliver the best service. Fort Lauderdale bounce houses are also safe and durable, perfect for long hours of parties among many children, from tens to hundreds.



Florida bounce house rentals are some of the package deals included in their service. This can be combines with food machines that can serve up to 50 servings, clowns, characters, and face painting. Party services are licensed and also insured.



About Parties N Fun

The Parties N Fun website is http://partiesnfun.com. They have an e-mail service via info@partiesfun.com. Their offices are open 7 days a week.



For Media Contact:

Parties N Fun

954.263.5757

info@partiesnfun.com

Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County

http://partiesnfun.com