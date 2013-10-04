"Partnering Deals and Alliances with Big Pharma " Published

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Partnering Deals and Alliances with Big Pharma "
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Partnering Deals and Alliances with Big Pharma report provides the most comprehensive and in-depth insight into the dealmaking interests and activity of the worlds leading fifty big pharma companies.
Partnering Deals and Alliances with Big Pharma provides the user with the following key benefits:
Detailed partnering activity profiles for each of the top 50 big pharma companies
Over 300 charts showing a company's dealmaking activity since 2007, allowing quick identification potential partners
Partnering therapy focus revealed
Partnering activity since 2007 - number of deals per year
Full listing of partnering deals
Activity by deal type
Activity by industry sector
Activity by phase of development
Activity by technology type
Activity by therapeutic area
Comprehensive access to over 3,000 partnering deals as recorded at Current Agreement, together with contract documents if available
Insight into the terms included in a partnering agreement, together with real world clause examples, via contract documents
Understand the key deal terms the company has agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Partnering Deals and Alliances with Big Pharma report provides the most comprehensive and in-depth insight into the dealmaking interests and activity of the worlds leading fifty big pharma companies.
This premier report provides all the information you require to better understand big pharma partnering.
One of the key aspects of partnering is finding those companies that are potential candidates for the development and commercialization of the next generation of therapies. A lot of resources are spent on finding partners, identifying their interests and making contact to initiate discussions.
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently target their partnering activities to deliver the company's business development objectives. Over 300 charts allow quick understanding of each big pharma companies dealmaking trends over the last four years.
This report contains over 3,000 links to online copies of actual partnering deals as recorded at Current Agreement, together with contract documents if submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by bigpharma and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bigpharma's dealmaking and business activities.
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