Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PartnerRe Asia-Pacific : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'PartnerRe Asia-Pacific : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'PartnerRe Asia-Pacific' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

PartnerRe Asia-Pacific is a provider of reinsurance products and services to insurers in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates as part of PartnerRe Ltd. (PartnerRe), a global reinsurance group based in Bermuda. Its portfolio of products includes property and casualty reinsurance, agriculture reinsurance, motor reinsurance, catastrophe reinsurance, aviation reinsurance, engineering reinsurance, energy reinsurance, credit reinsurance, specialty property reinsurance, marine reinsurance, specialty casualty reinsurance, mortality reinsurance, longevity reinsurance and health reinsurance. In addition, it offers alternative risk products, including weather and credit protection to industrial, financial and service companies. Within the Asia-Pacific region, it has operations across Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, among other countries. PartnerRe Asia Pacific is headquartered in Singapore City, Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



PartnerRe Asia-Pacific



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143603/partnerre-asia-pacific-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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