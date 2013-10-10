Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'PartnerRe Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

PartnerRe Ltd. (PartnerRe) is a reinsurance company based in Bermuda. It provides a wide range of reinsurance products to global insurance companies. Its offerings include property reinsurance, casualty reinsurance, motor reinsurance, agriculture reinsurance, aviation and space reinsurance, catastrophe reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, engineering reinsurance, energy reinsurance, and marine reinsurance. It also provides specialty property reinsurance, specialty casualty reinsurance, mortality reinsurance, life and annuity reinsurance, longevity reinsurance and health reinsurance. In addition, PartnerRe provides alternative risk products, including weather and credit protection plans to industrial, financial and service sector companies on a global basis. It serves clients in more than 150 countries across the globe through its offices in Bermuda, Ireland, the US, France, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, the UK, Mexico, Canada, Chile, Brazil, South Korea and Singapore. PartnerRe is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.



Companies Mentioned



PartnerRe Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143587/partnerre-ltd-pre-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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