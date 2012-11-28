"Partnership Models and Emerging Destinations for R&D Outsourcing" Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- As outsourcing penetration has increased, pharma companies increasingly compete on how efficiently they interact with CROs. Strategic partnerships arose, in part, as a way to reduce the burden of oversight and costs of contracting. The report reviews how leading players are using strategic outsourcing to conduct drug development.
Scope
- The report reviews how leading players are using strategic outsourcing to conduct drug development.
- The scope includes companies providing preclinical and clinical outsourced development services.
Highlights
CROs increasingly position themselves as strategic partners in drug development. Meanwhile, pharma companies are reducing the number of providers they partner with. Tactical outsourcing often brings a cost focus that can lead to compromises on quality; by contrast, strategic outsourcing aligns sponsor and CRO objectives.
Risk-sharing implies that the sponsor defrays the risk of delays and poor recruitment by incentivizing the CRO with bonus or penalty payments linked to key clinical trial metrics. Alternatively the CRO may agree to receive a percentage of future royalties as part payment, thereby offsetting the sponsor's risk of product failure.
