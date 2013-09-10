New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for June 2013 in Pharmaceuticals"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- GlobalData's "Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for June 2013 in Pharmaceuticals" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the pharmaceuticals industry. The report provides detailed information on partnership and licensing transactions, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing registered in the pharmaceuticals industry in June 2013. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, various therapy areas, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the pharmaceuticals industry.
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Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.
- Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women's health segments.
- Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.
- Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.
- Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the last six months.
- Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.
- League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.
- Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.
- Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market
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