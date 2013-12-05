Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q3 2013



Summary



The publisher's Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q3 2013 report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. The report provides detailed information on partnerships, licensing agreements, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity and venture financing transactions recorded in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Q3 2013. The report presents detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, categorized into deal types, segments, and geographies. The report also provides information on the top venture capital and advisory firms in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.



The publisher derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.

- Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women's health segments.

- Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.

- Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.

- Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the last five quarters.

- Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.

- League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.



Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the oil and gas industry.

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147090/partnerships-licensing-investments-and-ma-deals-and-trends-in-pharmaceuticals-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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