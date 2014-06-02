Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Is Now Offering a Wide Variety of Purge Valves

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of replacement purge valves. By visiting PartsGeek.com, motorists can find over 2,000 replacement purge valves, manufactured by the top brands in the auto industry including: Bosch, Dorman, Genuine, Motorcraft, AC Delco, Replacement, Pierburg, Mopar and Standard Motor Products. Motorists have an easy time shopping for the replacement purge valve they need because they are able to search via the make of their vehicle. PartsGeek.com offers replacement purge valves for such makes as: Acura, Chrysler, Hummer, Kia, Mercury, Pontiac, Subaru, Volvo and more.



One of the brands of replacement purge valves currently being featured on PartsGeek.com is Motorcraft. The Motorcraft purge valve assists motorists with improving efficiency by sending fuel vapors to burn in the engine. This specific brand of purge valves increases the fuel burning process, improving a vehicle’s performance. Replacing the purge valve is easy, as long as motorists purchase the replacement part that fits the make, model, and year of the vehicle. No matter what vehicle a motorist drives, he or she will find the product they need on PartsGeek.com.



One of the benefits of visiting the company’s website is that potential customers can read positive reviews from customers who have already shopped on PartsGeek.com. The customer reviews available on the website offer valuable replacement purge valve information. One customer, who bought a Dorman purge valve from PartsGeek.com, had this to say in his 5-star review: “Valve was extremely easy to replace and worked perfectly. Very inexpensive fix for what was a big problem. Every time I fueled up my car it had a hard time starting afterwards, now it works like a champ.”



The excellent customer service doesn’t stop after purchasing the product. Customers of Parts Geek also receive fast shipping options and a 30-day, money-back guarantee on any product they purchase. Motorists can begin their search for a replacement purge valve by visiting PartsGeek.com today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.