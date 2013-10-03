Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Has over 39,000 Water Pumps Available

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive collection of close to 40,000 water pumps available for their customers. Used to prevent a vehicle from overheating, water pumps push coolant to the vehicle’s engine. Pumping each time the ignition is turned and the engine is running, water pumps may be damaged if the driver notices leaks underneath their vehicle, the air conditioning not working, or if the driver hears a grinding noise when the engine is running.



When the thermostat warning light or the low coolant light is illuminating on the dashboard, it could be time for a new water pump. Problems most often arise as a result of the pulley or the seals malfunctioning. With their extensive collection, Parts Geek offers water pumps for a variety of different makes and models while also offering some of the top brand names including Bosch, A1 Cardone, Airtex, Pronto, and more.



Prices will vary depending on the make and model of a particular car, but customers can be assured they are getting a great deal with the quality of the product and the price at which it’s offered. At Parts Geek, customers can shop with confidence and view over 200 reviews for water pumps. They also offer fast shipping to ensure drivers are back on the road with a functioning water pump for their car so that it is safe for driving.



As one of the most important parts of the vehicle’s cooling system, there are multiple problems that can arise if the water pump malfunctions. Don’t wait to purchase a replacement as the engine could overheat and it would be much more cost-effective to replace the water pump before the engine is ruined. To view the massive selection of water pumps that Parts Geek offers and find the make and model that needs the replacement, visit the user-friendly website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To hear more, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.