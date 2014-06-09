Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering a Wide Selection of Air Mass Sensors

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide selection of air mass sensors. By visiting PartsGeek.com, motorists will be able to find the largest selection from the top names in the industry including: A1 Cardone, Delphi, Beck Arnley, Bosch, Dorman, Denso, Replacement, Genuine, Original Equipment, VDO, Standard Motor Products and Walker. Currently, the auto parts website features over 8,400 air mass sensors manufactured for such vehicle makes as Acura, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche, Scion, Toyota, Volvo and more. Finding the right air mass sensor is made easy because Parts Geek offers a “select your vehicle” search option where customers can find the product they need instantly.



One of the brands currently featured on the website is AC Delco, which is a top-rated source for replacement auto parts in the industry. Motorists can trust this brand as they make their products with high-quality materials. Motorists can take their vehicle’s performance to the highest level and save on money by investing in a new air mass sensor.



Motorists can also feel free to read customer reviews on PartsGeek.com. The company currently holds a 4.9/5 average, with over 150 reviews on air mass sensors. One customer who bought an A1 Cardone air mass sensor had this to say about his purchase: “The part fit perfectly and truck runs a lot smoother. The part was packed well except for the gasket. It was bent at 90 degree angle on one end. I will use Parts Geek again.”



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.