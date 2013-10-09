Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering a Wide Variety of Mud Flaps

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts online retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of mud flaps from some of the top brands including Husky Liner, Dee Zee, Weathertech, Action Crash and Putco. The company offers customers over 1,678 mud flap products for various makes including Cadillac, GMC, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Dodge Ram, Toyota, and more. Mud flaps are essential to any vehicle, as they help prevent tires from kicking up mud, slush, and gravel onto other vehicles on the road.



Mud flaps can also do much more than just protect the exterior doors and quarter panels of a vehicle. They are effective at preventing mud, slush, and gravel from collecting on the door sills, step bars, and other places where debris can collect. Parts Geek offers mud flaps that are sold in pairs for either the front wheels or rear wheels. The online auto parts retailer also offers mud flaps that come in many styles that can fit a specific make, model, and year of a vehicle.



In the past, many customers have had positive experiences purchasing mud flaps from Parts Geek. One customer who gave the company a 5-star review expressed his satisfaction with the service provided by the company: “Product was received in ample time for installation, just as promised. Thanks for the quick response and turnaround from the time I sent you my order.” To experience prompt service, visit Parts Geek’s website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.