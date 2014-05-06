Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering a Wide Variety of Parking Brake Cables

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of parking brake cables for customers searching for replacement auto parts that will take their vehicle’s performance to the next level. Featured on the website are over 7,200 replacement parking brake cables from the top manufacturer’s in the industry including: Dorman, Beck Arnley, Wagner, Genuine, Professional Parts Sweden, Febi, Chuo Spring Co., Ltd., Scan-Tech, Motorcraft and Original Equipment. Finding the perfect replacement parking brake cable is made easy for customers, as they are able to search by the make of their vehicle. Customers have the convenience of searching between such makes as Acura, Chevrolet, Ford, Infiniti, Land Rover, Mercury, Oldsmobile, Renault, Toyota, Volvo and more.



One of the replacement parking brake cable manufacturers currently being featured on PartsGeek.com is Beck Arnley. When purchasing a Beck Arnley parking brake cable from the auto part specialists on PartsGeek.com, customers can rest assured that they will receive high-quality parts at the most affordable prices. When drivers don’t have the proper safety equipment for their vehicle, accidents can occur more easily. An important investment to ensure safety would be parking brake cables. This auto part not only improves handling, it also improves performance in bad weather. Customers must also be sure to check the condition of the parking brake cable every few months to ensure it is in good working condition. If there is any hint that the cable is on the verge of breaking or failing, it should be replaced with a high-quality replacement part from PartsGeek.com.



Many customers throughout the United States have left positive reviews on PartsGeek.com, describing the efficient customer service and high-quality parts. One customer had this to say about his Dorman parking brake cable: “Extremely satisfied with the fit and function of this brake cable for my 1995 dodge Dakota pickup truck!! Delivery was faster than expected also. I would recommend Parts Geek to my friends!”



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.