Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering a Wide Variety of Steering Racks

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of steering racks. By visiting the company’s website, customers can find steering racks made from the industry’s top manufacturers such as A1 Cardone, Maval, First Equipment Quality, ZF, Febi, Original Equipment and Atlantic Automotive Ent. Along with offering a selection from today’s top brands, customers will also have an easy time searching for their specific make. PartsGeek.com offers steering racks for Acura, Cadillac, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Ram, Sterling, Volvo and more.



Currently, the website is featuring A1 Cardone steering racks, which play an intricate part for a rack-and-pinion steering setup. Any car lover understands that only the most premium replacement auto parts should be used for repairs and maintenance. That’s why A1 Cardone makes their steering racks with only the highest-quality material. With the proper rack-and-pinion steering setup, customers will have a steering rack that will deliver the linear motion required to turn their car or truck.



PartsGeek.com has received over 100 positive reviews from customers who bought steering racks from their website. One customer, who gave a 5-star review, had this to say about his A1 Cardone Steering Rack purchase from PartsGeek.com: “Fast delivery, cheap price, returning the core was easy and the steering rack is 100%. Thanks Parts Geek. Would do business with them again in the future.”



One benefit of shopping on PartsGeek.com is that customers can expect their products to be well-packaged and protected while being delivered to their home or place of work. To back up the quality of their parts, Parts Geek offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring that if anything does go wrong with the product, the customer will have a hassle-free experience returning their product.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.