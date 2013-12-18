Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering Weathertech Floor Mats for Winter Season

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering Weathertech floor mats for the remainder of the winter season. Plenty of drivers across North America will be driving around this holiday season, searching for the perfect holiday presents. When drivers are getting in and out of their car, going from shopping mall to shopping mall, the floor mats will begin to wear down from mud, salt and other particles. Now, drivers can protect and preserve the interior of their cars by buying Weathertech floor mats.



As a leading online auto parts retailer, Parts Geek also offers over 14,700 floor mat products, making them the place people turn to for driving protection. Weathertech floor mats offer a deep protective rim that keeps water, snow, and mud from getting into the carpet. Consumers find the floor mats efficient and easy to clean. The floor mats are available online for a number of vehicle models including Acura, Cadillac, Eagle, Honda, Jaguar, Lincoln, Mitsubishi, Pontiac, Scion, Volvo and more.



Many drivers have prepared themselves for an unpredictable winter season, already buying Weathertech floor mats. One customer gave the floor mats a 5 star rating. “I did quite a bit of searching to find front floor mats for my 2001 Prius. I eventually found Parts Geek and was delighted with the price and the quick service. I'll certainly check here for other needs.” Drivers interested in buying Weathertech floor mats can read more positive reviews online before making their purchase. When a winter storm hits, Parts Geek has the products that keep drivers safe on the road.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.