Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering Wide Variety of Fram Brand Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they will now be offering an extensive variety of Fram brand products for many make and model vehicles including Ford’s, Audi’s, Nissan’s, Honda’s and Mercedes’. With the new products, customers can browse and have access to over 26,000 new Fram products. Most notably for their oil filters, and customers can also find various air filters, PCV valves, and fuel filters as well. With a wide range of makes and models to suit these filters, customers are sure to find the premier filter they need for their vehicle.



With their different kinds of oil filters—from extra guard to tough guard and double guard, there are filters available to suit the needs of any driver or vehicle. A top filter brand, Fram products will improve a cars overall engine performance. For those drivers who are constantly behind the wheel, replacing the air filters will increase the horsepower and airflow of the vehicle. Dirt will build up in the filters and the Fram oil filter will protect the engine from dirt and rust.



Parts Geek’s Fram products are ideal for drivers of all vehicles, and will ensure protection for thousands of miles. With the wide variety offered from Parts Geek, people can replace dirty filters with brand new and cost-effective Fram products. For more information on their Fram products visit Parts Geek’s website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.