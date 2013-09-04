Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering Wide Variety of Gates Brand Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of Gates brand products for various makes including Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Ford, Jeep, Mazda, Saab, Toyota, Volvo, and many more. Through the website, customers will have access to over 122,000 products made by Gates brand. With thousands of products to choose from, customers will be bound to find the replacement part they need for their vehicle.



For over a century, Gates has provided high-quality automotive products, which can now be found through the extensive online catalogue on Partsgeek.com. The high-quality products offered by Gates will keep vehicles safe on the road in heavy rain and snow storms which certain areas of the United States will be susceptible to during the fall and winter months.



One of the featured items on the website is the 2000-2003 Nissan Maxima Power Steering Pressure Hose from Gates. Parts Geek is now offering the automotive part for the sale price of $143.25, which is a 69% discount from the normal retail price. With Parts Geek, customers will always find premium automotive replacement parts and accessories from Gates at great and affordable prices.



Other than offering the lowest prices on all Gates brand products, Parts Geek offers first-class customer service for the most enjoyable online shopping experience. In one review, a very satisfied customer said, “One of the easiest websites to navigate. The site offers a very broad selection of parts. They also have the best pricing and fastest service in the industry. Go ahead and compare. If they have it, it's most likely at the best price.”



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.