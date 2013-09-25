Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Parts Retailer, Now Offering Wide Variety of Window Vent Visors

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of window vent visors. On the website, customers can view over 4,400 window vent visor products, made from the industry’s top brands including: Auto Ventshade, Weathertech, Putco, EGR, Lund, Bestop and Covercraft. The aftermarket products available on Parts Geek’s website are designed to improve the functionality and performance of any vehicle. Offering a unique look to a vehicle, window vent visors are mounted over the side windows of a car, truck, or SUV, and are used to protect drivers and passengers from the glare of the sun or the dripping of rain.



Along with providing protection on sunny days, window vent visors keep the driver safe on rainy days as well, limiting the amount of rain that falls on the driver or passenger as they open the door. No matter what the weather looks like outside, all vehicle owners can benefit from purchasing window vent visors from Parts Geek. With newly acquired window vent visors, vehicle owners can ensure they experience optimum road safety and performance. When quality parts are needed to keep a vehicle maintained, customers can rely on Parts Geek for any auto part or accessory they need.



Customers who have purchased window vent visors from Parts Geek have experienced first-class customer service. The company features over 70 positive reviews from customers, explaining how Parts Geek helped them in their time of need. One recent customer left a 5-star review claiming, “I received the exact product ordered, in a timely matter. The parts fit correctly as described. I was able to install them in less than 10 minutes while still dressed in a suit. Clean install. I would definitely recommend this company to everyone I know.” Customers can feel free to visit the company website to view more 5-star reviews on products such as the window vent visors and many others.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.