Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Retailer, Now Offering a Wide Variety of Replacement Ring Sets

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of replacement ring sets. By visiting PartsGeek.com, customers can choose between over 8,500 replacement ring sets to find the perfect one that fits their vehicle. Shopping on PartsGeek.com is made simple for customers because they can choose to shop by the make of their vehicle. On the website, customers can find the replacement auto parts for their Acura, Chevrolet, Infiniti, Land Rover, Mercury, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Toyota, Volvo or other make. The company sets itself apart from their competitors because they offer the top brands in the industry including: Goetze, Sealed Power, DNJ Rock, Genuine, ALLMAKES 4X4, Hastings, Professional Parts Sweden, Mopar, Aftermarket, Mahle and Auto 7. Along with providing a wide variety of replacement piston rings to choose from, Parts Geek also offers fast shipping and a 30-day, money-back guarantee on all products.



Parts Geek is currently featuring the Beck Arnley ring set, which is one of the most popular brands to choose from. Drivers, who do not have a properly working ring set, may experience high oil consumption, which can result in black/blue smoke being produced. A properly working ring set is essential for a vehicle’s long-term operation. By choosing a Beck Arnley ring set from PartsGeek.com, customers will experience unbeatable satisfaction.



Customers throughout the United States have been leaving 5-star reviews on the website, expressing the positive experiences shopping on PartsGeek.com. One customer, who purchased a replacement ring set, had this to say about his experience shopping at PartsGeek.com: “The product came with no problems. The delivery was on time as scheduled and the product was as described. The quality of the parts shipped is OEM if not better, and I will definitely order from them again.”



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.