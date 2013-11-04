Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Retailer, Now Offering Replacement Door Handles for Fall 2013 Season

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering replacement door handles for vehicles for the fall 2013 season. The auto parts retailer offers over 13,800 replacement door handle products from such top name brands as Replacement, Action Crash, Dorman, Genuine, APA/URO Parts, Professional Parts Sweden, Scan-Tech, Original Equipment, Hella and Vemo. Not only do customers have access to thousands of replacement door handle parts, but they will also receive fast shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on each product. Whether a customer needs a replacement door handle for his or her Acura, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, or Scion, Parts Geek will be sure to have the right product available.



Many drivers overlook the importance of having functional door handles. They are always assumed to work properly, so drivers never pay attention. But when they don’t open properly, it can become a serious issue, especially if a driver has been in an accident. If the door does not open or shut properly, this can become a serious hazard issue. By choosing replacement door handles from Parts Geek, and by maintaining their car regularly, drivers can drastically reduce the issues revolved around the door handle. While maintaining the vehicle, it is also important to make sure the hinges and the latch work properly.



Here is a recent online review given by a customer who purchased a replacement door handle from Parts Geek: “Glad that you sell this replacement handle. The dealerships only sell the entire door panel at over $800. Shame on them. Parts Geek helped me fix it for under $100. Great! Please add more parts for self-fixers like me.” More positive reviews can be read by visiting PartsGeek.com.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.