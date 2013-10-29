Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Retailer, Now Offering Replacement Hazard Flasher Switches This Fall

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering replacement hazard flasher switches this fall. Customers can choose from over 557 replacement hazard flasher switches from the industry’s top brands including Genuine, Vemo, Dorman, Replacement, Standard Motor Products, Hella, Febi, APA/URO Parts and Beck Arnley. No matter what make a driver’s vehicle is, Parts Geek is bound to have the right product available in their online catalogue. The company offers products for various makes including Audi, BMW, Dodge, Jaguar, Mercury, Saab, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more.



Hazard flasher switches are typically unused by many American drivers, however, they are vital to use when a vehicle breaks down along the highway or when someone is forced to drive slower than the speed limit. When forced to pull to the side of the road, a hazard flasher switch is used to activate emergency flashers. These alert other drivers, especially when dark, that there is a vehicle on the side of the road that may be in danger, or may need assistance. As a crucial part to a vehicle’s flasher relay system, the flasher makes the hazard light blink turn on. If a driver goes to use his or her hazard lights and nothing happens, there is a chance that he or she needs new hazard flasher switches.



Many customers have purchased hazard flasher switches from Parts Geek. One customer, who recently purchased a Vemo hazard flasher switch, had this to say about his purchase: “This is exactly what I ordered, and I received it first thing the very next day...simply incredible! Not to mention after searching 20 different websites, they had the cheapest price hands down!” Customers can read many more 5-star reviews by visiting their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.