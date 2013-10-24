Parts Geek, a Leading Auto Retailer, Now Offering Replacement Oxygen Sensors This Fall 2013

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto retailer, is pleased to announce they are now offering replacement oxygen sensors this fall 2013. In fact, they offer a wide variety of oxygen sensors from top brands such as Denso, Bosch, Walker Products Inc., NTK, Delphi, Standard Motor Products, Walker, Motorcraft, AC Delco, NGK, SNG, Beck Arnley and Genuine. Customers will be sure to find the product of their choice because the online auto dealer offers over 41,700 oxygen sensor products to choose from.



One of the auto parts that lead to an increase in an engine’s performance is the oxygen sensor. By purchasing replacement oxygen sensors from Parts Geek, customers are ensuring themselves that their vehicle’s overall performance will reach its maximum level. The oxygen sensor is essential in engine function because it monitors the fuel/oxygen mix, which is required to keep the vehicle running. The fuel/oxygen mix is measured by the percentage of oxygen present in the fuel/air mixture. When the levels are at appropriate proportions, the vehicle’s performance is efficient. When the oxygen levels decrease, so does the performance. That is why it is essential to purchase oxygen sensors from Parts Geek to make sure an engine is running at its best.



Parts Geek is dedicated to keeping their customers’ vehicles running efficiently. Many customers, who have purchased replacement oxygen sensors from Parts Geek in the past, have left 5 star reviews. Recently, one customer said this in a review of his purchase with Parts Geek: “I ordered a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle Walker Products Inc. Oxygen Sensor - Rear and installed it on my car. It came with ample anti seizing ointment which I saved for later use. A short day after installing it the check engine light went off on its own. That’s a thumbs up from me.”



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.