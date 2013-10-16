Parts Geek, A Leading Auto Retailer, Now Offering Wide Variety of Replacement Power Steering Pumps

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of replacement power steering pumps. On the website, customers searching for replacement power steering pumps will find over 13,900 products made from the top brands such as A1 Cardone, Maval, ZF, LUK, First Equipment Quality, Original Equipment, ARC, AC Delco, Dorman, Genuine, Scan-Tech, Mopar, Crown and Atlantic Automotive Ent. Carrying replacement power steering pumps for various makes including: Acura, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, and more, customers are bound to find a product for their specific vehicle.



During the first few decades after the automobile was invented, steering involved quite a lot of power from the driver. The process of turning the wheel into the direction a driver wanted to turn, required strength, making driving a vehicle quite a hassle. Today, drivers can rely on power steering pumps to take control of the situation and make steering easy and efficient. With the aid of power steering pumps, drivers have better handling, easier steering, and a quicker response time when turning the steering wheel.



Many customers have purchased power steering pumps from Parts Geek over the years, claiming the company offers the highest-quality products and most efficient customer service. On the website, new and existing customers who have yet to purchase power steering pumps, but are interested, can view 5-star reviews left by customers who have purchased the product in the past. One recent customer, Kenill S., had this to say about the A1 Cardone power steering pump he purchased: “Saved over $130 off the lowest price I could find and the power steering pump was delivered promptly, even though it is hard to find the item.”



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.