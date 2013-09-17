Parts Geek Announces Expansion of Shock Absorber Line to Include More Than 20,000 Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- As the leading online retailer of auto parts and accessories, the professionals from Parts Geek are dedicated to bringing customers new and exciting products every day. With this commitment, Parts Geek is pleased to announce the expansion of their shock absorber line to include more than 20,000 products. With this large inventory, customers will be sure to find the exact product they need to take their vehicle to the next level of safety and performance. On the website, customers can choose from the industry’s top brands such as Monroe, KYB, Bilstein, Rancho, Sachs, Genuine, Arnott, Koni, AC Delco, Motorcraft, Original Equipment, Boge and more. Their complete shock absorber line can also be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.partsgeek.com/parts/shocks.html.



Parts Geek is pleased to let people know that over 450 satisfied customers gave positive reviews on their website in regards to the company’s shock absorbers, allowing them to reach a 4.9/5 overall rating. This is great news as the company continues to be the leading online auto part retailer in the country.



One recent customer left a five star rating, describing his experience purchasing a Monroe brand shock absorber from Parts Geek. “Shocks installed very easily & were a perfect match. My vehicle has the rear self-leveling system & air lines hooked directly up to new shocks. Although I have just recently installed these shocks, the ride is 100x better than it was. Thanks PG!” Parts Geek has received many positive reviews over the years due to fast service and high-quality products. Now, customers are turning to social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter to leave their reviews, describing their great experiences. To hear more about Parts Geek and view their shock absorber line, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.