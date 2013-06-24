Parts Geek Announces the Expansion of Its Extensive Line of Parts with the Addition of EBC Brakes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Parts Geek, one of the top suppliers of imported and domestic car parts and accessories, has just announced that it has added EBC brakes to its already extensive inventory.



“We now offer over 7,000 EBC brake products,” a spokesperson from the company noted, adding that Parts Geek works hard to provide their customers with a huge range of both new and used automotive parts, all at extremely affordable prices.



As it explains in a section of the website that is devoted to the new brake products, http://www.partsgeek.com/brands/ebc.html, EBC is well-known in the industry as a leader in the brake market, producing top-quality brake pads and discs, rotors and complete sets. The independently owned manufacturer makes brake parts for every type of vehicle—including cars, SUVs, trucks, wind farm equipment and military vehicles—and features an incredible 5,000-plus parts in its catalog.



“The company’s products are designed to high quality standards and stand up to high performance use, with strict quality control enforced throughout the manufacturing process,” an article on the Parts Geek website said, adding that the individual parts are made in factories in either the United States or United Kingdom.



“Many are hand crafted and the quality is upheld despite other businesses working to save money rather than actually produce components which promote the highest level of safety.”



Shopping for the new line of EBC brakes is easy; customers can click on the “Brands” tab at the top of the home page and then “EBC” to be taken to dozens of pages devoted to the brake products. To narrow down the search for a particular part even more, shoppers can click on a specific year, make of vehicle, or part that they are looking for.



For example, selecting “2005” and “Honda” will bring up the available EBC brakes for a variety of Hondas built during that year, including the Odyssey, Accord and Civic. Each product is accompanied by a color photo and detailed information about its features, including the price and shipping options. Customers also have the opportunity to leave and read reviews of each EBC brake product on the Parts Geek website.



About Parts Geek

Founded in 2002, Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on millions of imported and domestic car parts and accessories. They carry new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. All orders are fulfilled quickly from warehouses across the United States and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, visit: http://www.partsgeek.com