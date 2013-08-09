Parts Geek Announces the Expansion of Its Line of Husky Liner Products

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Parts Geek, an online retailer that carries a huge selection of imported and domestic auto parts and accessories, has just announced that it now features over 8,700 Husky Floor Liner products on its easy-to-navigate website. For vehicle owners who are in the market for a tough and durable floor liner, Parks Geek is now a one-stop Husky Floor Liner shop.



Since the day Parts Geek first opened for business, they have worked hard to provide their customers with the widest selection possible of top-quality auto parts and accessories at prices that will not break the budget. Parts Geek has been in the automotive parts and accessories business since 1996 and online since 2002. The founders of the New Jersey-based business are always looking for ways to increase the company’s inventory, and to help even more customers find exactly what they are looking for. The recent expansion of the Husky Floor Liner products fits right in to the company’s philosophy of offering top-notch customer service and the best selection of products possible.



“We pride ourselves in providing the best customer service on the Internet,” an article on the Parts Geek website said.



“We strive each and every day to improve our website and our level of service. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.”



Shopping for Husky Floor Liners through Parts Geek is easy; people simply need to click on the “Brands” tab at the top of the home page, and then on the Husky Liner logo to be taken to the section of the website, http://www.partsgeek.com/brands/husky_liner.html, which is devoted to the Husky liners. In order to narrow down their search a bit more, people can choose the year and model of their vehicle from a list located on the left side of the page; this will bring up the specific Husky Liner products that will fit their car, SUV or truck. Every Husky Liner product that is available through Parts Geek includes a detailed description that includes its condition, available colors, shipping information, and a photo.



About Parts Geek

Founded in 2002, Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on millions of imported and domestic car parts and accessories. They carry new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. All orders are fulfilled quickly from warehouses across the United States and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, visit: http://www.partsgeek.com/