Parts Geek Announces Wide Variety of A/C Expansion Valves Added to Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- While drivers have been utilizing the heat in their vehicles through the grueling winter, the warm temperatures approaching will force drivers to begin operating their car’s air conditioning system. With many components involved in the optimal performance of a vehicle’s air conditioning unit, it is important to provide the proper care in anticipation for the hot summer ahead. As a renowned “do-it-yourself auto parts retailer,” Parts Geek is pleased to announce they now have over 9,000 A/C expansion valves in their extensive inventory.



It takes the proper upkeep of air components under the hood, as well as inside the vehicle, to provide reliable air conditioning through the length of the summer. Maintaining the proper level of Freon or other common coolants is essential to the performance of the air inside the car. This also provides for a comfortable drive, as the A/C expansion valve accepts the coolant from a receiver-dryer and feeds it into the evaporator, cooling the vehicle through operation of the temperature probe. With their selection of valves and an easy to use interface, customers can navigate and narrow their results to see available products for a specific make and model. This way, when driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2012 Ford Escape, products can be found with ease.



For customer convenience, the selection of A/C expansion valves offered by Parts Geek includes some of the top brands. As drivers are comfortable and accustomed to a certain brand, customers can choose from Action Crash, ACM, Motorcraft, Denso, Mopar, Genuine, Behr, and Four Seasons, amongst others. Parts can be found at the most affordable prices, and customers can shop with confidence as there are over 60 reviews from previously satisfied customers that have resulted in a 4.9 star rating. A proper functioning A/C expansion valve will provide the temperature level needed inside the vehicle no matter the conditions outside. For more information, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.