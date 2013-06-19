Parts Geek Coupon Code Marketing Integrated Into Twitter

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- In an effort to boost sales and gain an online presence through the use of social media, Parts Geek is now integrating coupon code marketing into Twitter. With the new marketing campaign, new followers of Parts Geek on Twitter will receive exclusive coupons for products available on the website. Currently on the company’s Twitter profile, Parts Geek is offering a $15.00 coupon code on all orders over $300. The new online catalogue has been updated with thousands of more new replacement and performance auto parts. The company has also added free shipping on thousands of products available on the new catalogue. Those interested in receiving exclusive online coupon codes can follow Parts Geek at https://twitter.com/partsgeek.



After following Parts Geek, people can take advantage of the $15 coupon by entering the SAVE15 coupon code at checkout. Customers can save even more money by submitting a review of their purchase for a $5 off coupon to use on their next order. The more products customers purchase, the more money they will be saving. Parts Geek will be offering more coupon codes in the future as a way to give back to the loyal customers who have helped them become the leading online supplier of auto parts and accessories. The coupon codes will also be used as an incentive to bring in new customers, so they can see why Parts Geek is the leading auto parts supplier in the world.



Along with being able to find new coupon codes, customers will also be able to tweet feedback and questions regarding a specific product. Twitter allows Parts Geek to communicate with their customers more efficiently and allows them to answer inquiries quicker for better customer service. Parts Geek understands the importance of social media, which is why the company will be integrating more social media sites into their marketing strategies in the future.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



For all automotive parts needs, visit http://www.partsgeek.com.