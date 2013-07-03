Parts Geek Expands AC Compressor Line to Include over 11,800 Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Parts Geek is pleased to announce the expansion of their AC Compressor line. The expansion includes an addition of over 11,800 products from some of the biggest and best brands on the market including Denso, Four Seasons, UAC, Delphi, Austin Baker, Motorcraft, Action Crash, AC Delco and GPD. With so many great products to choose from, car-lovers will know where to turn when their AC Compressor is giving them problems. Parts Geek will be expanding to include many more lines this upcoming summer, proving that they offer the most extensive online catalogue of auto parts and performance accessories site. To get the first look at the new list of AC Compressor products, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com/parts/ac_compressor.html.



Whether used for an air conditioning unit in a car or refrigerator, a properly working AC Compressor is essential for creating cooler ambient temperature. In fact, many auto part experts consider the AC Compressor as the heart of a vehicle’s air conditioning system because it is the main component to circulating the refrigerant that is vital to proper operation.



People like driving around with the windows down giving their air conditioner a break, but when the weather is just too hot to handle, it is good to know that the air conditioner is working properly. If it isn’t, Parts Geek offers high-quality AC Compressor replacements to keep the A/C working all summer long. The AC Compressors available on Parts Geek’s website offer high output, extended durability, efficient performance, and unmatched reliability. Finding the right auto part can be a hassle, especially when in an emergency. Now, people can visit http://www.partsgeek.com and get everything they are looking for. With over 10 million auto parts available, customers are bound to find the perfect match.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.