Parts Geek Expands Brake Pad Line to Include over 84,000 Products

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Inspecting brake pads are important to ensuring that braking is done safe and successfully. Therefore, for those that need them replaced, Parts Geek has just announced that they have expanded their brake pad line to include over 84,000 products. Those interested can visit their website and choose from top brands including Akebono, Centric, EBC, PBR, Bendix, Pagid, Textar, Beck Arnley, Monroe, Wagner, Genuine, Jurid and Hawk.



In order to find a specific brand of brake pads, visitors to their website have a few ways in which they can perform a search. One way to search is by entering a vehicle’s year, make, and model. From there, a user will not only be able to see all of the auto parts they have available, but he or she can also filter them by category and choose the “Brake” category in order to see what brands they have available for the vehicle.



If the user has a specific brand in mind, for example—Akebono, all he or she needs to do is type “Akebono” into Part’s Geek’s search feature, and all of the Akebono brake pad sets will be displayed. This option also allows the user to make their search more specific by giving them the option to select the year and make of their vehicle on the left hand side of the page.



For those who need other auto parts and accessories in addition to brake pads, Parts Geek has millions available to choose from on their extremely user-friendly website. Not only will visitors be able to choose from some of the top brands available in the market today, but they will be able to find everything easily, and get their products fast and at the best prices possible. To hear more about Parts Geek, and see all of the latest auto parts and accessories they have available please visit www.partsgeek.com.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers.