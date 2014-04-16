Parts Geek Now Features Extensive Amount of Sway Bar Links in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- One of the most important parts of a vehicle’s operation is the suspension. When the suspension is in poor condition, drivers will experience a bumpy ride that can be unsafe for all involved. While the suspension is accountable for supporting the vehicle when driving on bumpy surfaces, any glitch must be repaired as soon as possible. Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive amount of sway bar links in their inventory. Sway bar links contain a torsion spring and lever arms that link together the left and right wheels, allowing for smooth turns and a safe drive.



Parts Geek allows its customers to choose from over 13,000 sway bar links made from some of the top manufacturers. Drivers are very loyal to specific brands, so for the convenience of their customers, the auto parts retailer offers First Equipment Quality, Beck Arnley, Mevotech, Febi, Mopar, and more. When in need of replacement or maintenance, take advantage of marked down prices and fast, reliable shipping to get back on the road in no time. Customers can shop with confidence as there are 400 reviews about the product from satisfied patrons.



With their easy to use interface, users can narrow their results for a specific make and model so they’re sure the product will fit correctly on their vehicle. Whether driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, or a 1992 Jeep Cherokee, Parts Geek has high-quality products that allow the suspension to operate like new. If ordering the part before 3 pm EST, products will ship within the same day for customer convenience. To hear more about their products, or to browse for a specific make and model, be sure to visit the website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.