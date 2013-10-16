Parts Geek Now Has an Extensive Collection of Shock Absorbers in Their Catalog

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- When it feels like the vehicle is taking too long to come to a complete stop or the car is rough and bouncing when driving on bumps in the road, it could be due to the performance—or lack thereof—of the shock absorber. Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive collection of over 20,000 shock absorbers in their online catalog.



Shocks (also referred to as dampers) can be damaged or worn out and need to be replaced. As one of the key components of the car’s suspension, the shock absorbers allow for a smooth ride on rough roadways, and a damaged shock can affect the control a driver possesses in his or her vehicle. There are several tell-tale signs that a new shock absorber is a priority for a car. In fact, these signs can often be felt by drivers as they drive over speed bumps or railroad tracks because the car will continue to bounce a few seconds after the fact.



Due to the fact that shock absorbers are filled with fluid, it can leak due a punctured hole or a dent. This will alter the way the car rides, so to help their client’s get that optimum comfort level back when they’re behind the wheel, Parts Geek has a plethora of shocks to choose from. The professionals at Parts Geek will properly package and ship the shock absorber in a timely manner for complete customer satisfaction and allow them to get back on the road and drive confidently. For more information on the services or to find a replacement for the type of vehicle that needs a replacement, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.