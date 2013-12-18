Parts Geek Now Has Extensive Collection of Brake Rotors in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- As the winter weather has arrived and roads are being covered with ice, the performance of a vehicle’s brakes is vital to the safety of drivers. Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive collection of over 51,000 brake rotors in their inventory. When a driver applies the brakes, the brake rotor is the car part that the brake pad clamps on to stop the spinning motion of the wheels.



Regular maintenance of a vehicle is imperative to keep the car in pristine condition. To keep the brakes at an optimal level of performance, a replaced brake rotor is imperative during the long winter. Parts Geek offers their valued customers a variety of brands, so drivers can choose the brand that will best match their particular make and model. Some top brands include Centric, Pronto, Zimmerman and EBC. To prevent the malfunction of the brake rotors due to freezing, moisture, or disconnected brakes, providing the proper upgrades will ensure the car’s longevity throughout the winter season and beyond.



Whether driving a 1972 BMW 2002 or a 2010 Honda Accord, there is a brake rotor for any vehicle. For the convenience of their customers, individuals can browse their entire inventory by make and model to narrow the results that will best serve their interests. Customers can shop in confidence as there are over 900 positive reviews on the brake rotors information page from satisfied shoppers. To hear more about the variety of brake rotors from Parts Geek, or to inquire on other car parts from premium brands, please browse their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.