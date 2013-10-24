Parts Geek Now Has Extensive Collection of Fuel Tank Caps in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they have grown their inventory of fuel tank caps to over 19,000 items. There can be a lot on a person’s mind when they stop to fill up their gas tank. Driving away without the fuel tank cap is a common occurrence, even though the check engine light may illuminate when the fuel tank cap is missing.



Parts Geek possesses fuel tank caps for a variety of makes and models in an effort for customers to find the exact product they’re looking for, for any vehicle. With some of the top brands in their inventory including AC Delco and Motorcraft, customers can shop with confidence and be sure they will receive the highest quality product. Whether driving a 1960 Ford Thunderbird, a 1985 Volkswagen Jetta, or a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, there are many fuel tank caps available from Parts Geek.



Regularly checking if the gas cap is functioning and inspecting it for damaged seals will tell the driver when a replacement is in order. If the cap’s seal is loose, then fuel is escaping. Though it may seem like the vehicle is running fine, the check engine light might appear if the cap is leaking or fumes are being released into the air. To help their customers rid themselves of the irritating check engine light and get back to driving a high performance vehicle, the professionals from Parts Geek will ship the replacement cap in a timely fashion.



The professionals from Parts Geek take pride in offering their car parts below the suggested retail price. They also feature a wide variety of parts to serve as a one-stop shop for all auto repair and replacement needs. For more information regarding their selection of fuel tank caps or to browse their inventory for a specific car part, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To hear more, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.