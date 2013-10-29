Parts Geek Now Has Extensive Collection of Heater Cores in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- As the winter season is approaching and it is getting unbearable to drive with the windows down, Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive selection of heater cores in their online inventory to help keep the car warm. With over 6,000 products, customers can replace their heater core in a wide variety of makes and models. The coolant inside the car’s cabin makes its way through various tubes and when the coolant reaches the core, it effectively heats the inside of the vehicle.



There are numerous ways to tell if a heating core needs to be replaced inside the vehicle. When the driver is feeling no heat in the cabin, the coolant system may be clogged, decreasing the flow of heat and leaving the driver with a frigid cabin. Other ways to tell something may be wrong is if one of the tubes is leaking or the windshield continuously fogs up, causing a distraction for the drivers.



Parts Geek offers some of the top brands for new heater cores, including Nissans, Vista-Pro Automotive, Delphi, Behr, and Action Crash. Prices will vary depending on the make and model of the vehicle, but customers can rest assured they are getting the best possible deal from Parts Geek.



Don’t let the winter pass without any heat in the car. Customers can shop confidently with the wide array of reviews from other satisfied customers. For a more comfortable drive this winter and a low price for new auto parts, visit PartsGeek.com to browse their inventory today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.