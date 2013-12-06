Parts Geek Now Has Extensive Collection of Oil Coolers in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- As engines rely on the oil cooler to keep the oil at an optimal temperature and the vehicle running smoothly, Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive collection of over 2,700 oil coolers in their inventory. The vehicles that operate the best and most efficiently are properly cared for and the owner puts in the necessary time to keep them in good condition. Oil maintenance is crucial to engine performance, and when the oil reaches too high a temperature, the vehicle may break down and the owners will be left stranded.



To ensure the engine lives longer and the vehicle remains in excellent condition, it is wise to replace and update the oil cooler of a vehicle. The addition of an oil cooler will effectively extend the life of the oil in the vehicle, a perfect scenario for the winter season ahead. With Parts Geek, customers can select the make and model of the vehicle they drive, as well as the brand they covet. For instance, if a customer is driving a 1975 Ford F150, they can select a Hayden brand oil cooler at a price lower than that suggested by the manufacturer. If there is a newer vehicle, like a 2011 Nissan Maxima, the customer can select a Hayden brand oil cooler to help replenish the engine and keep the car running smoothly for an extended period of time.



Parts Geek offers a wide range of brands, often the top car part brands in the industry. From Behr to Original Equipment to Febi to Hayden, there is sure to be an oil cooler that will leave the customer completely satisfied. For more information about the oil coolers, or to inquire on other car parts to optimize the driving experience this winter, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.