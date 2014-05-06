Parts Geek Now Has Extensive Selection of Brake Drums in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Making sure a vehicle is equipped with functioning parts is essential to keeping drivers safe. This is especially true for the brake system, as it is extremely dangerous to drive with faulty brake parts. As a main component for older models—though some newer modeled cars implement the use of brake drums as opposed to disc brakes—it can be difficult to find replacement brake drums when they begin to wear and malfunction. To provide their customers with the highest quality of parts, and keep drivers safe on the roads, Parts Geek is pleased to announce that they have expanded their inventory to include an extensive selection of brake drums.



The drum is located in the middle of brake pads and the wheel, and its job is to enable the vehicle to come to a halt quickly. As a leading auto parts retailer, Parts Geek now has over 6,500 brake drums available. No matter the make and model that a driver owns, they can narrow their results to see the brands of brake drums for their specific vehicle. This way, customers can shop with confidence as they’ll know they are purchasing a part that fits properly into their brake system. Whether driving a 2000 Ford Focus, a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, or a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Parts Geek has the product that all of their customers are looking for.



Additionally, customers can choose from top brands in the manufacturing of brake drums. From Brembo to Beck Arnley to Zimmermann to Centric and Pronto, drivers will know they are receiving a quality replacement part. Customers will receive fast shipping so they can get back on the road in no time. Don’t drive with a faulty brake system; get a quality replacement part from the trusted auto parts retailer today. Visit their website for more information.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.