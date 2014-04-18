Parts Geek Now Has over 111,200 Toyota Auto Parts & Accessories Available

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is eager to announce that they are now offering over 111,200 Toyota auto parts and accessories. Toyota is one of the most well-known automotive manufacturers in the world. As of January 2014, the Toyota Motor Corporation was also recognized as the 14th largest company in the world based on their revenue.



Parts Geek offers auto parts and accessories for 22 Toyota models. The models they currently offer products for include the Corolla, Tercel, Supra, Land Cruiser, and Tacoma. Drivers who own a Toyota Celica will also be pleased to find that they have a plethora of auto parts available for this discontinued model. To see a full list of the products they have available just visit the Parts Geek Toyota Parts & Accessories page.



As far as the reviews on their Toyota parts go, Parts Geek boasts over 5,000 reviews with an overall 4.9 star rating. A recent reviewer, who ordered a Bosch brand Oxygen Sensor, also had this to say: “Best parts site I ever ordered from. Not only do they have a wide selection of parts, they have great prices. My local dealer wanted over $240 for this sensor, that’s without installation. When I found it on Parts Geek for $121.35 I almost dropped over. I ordered it and 3 days later it came in the mail. I replaced the sensor and it was exact fit. Great site. Great parts.” To read more reviews about their Toyota products or check out their online inventory, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.