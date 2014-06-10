Parts Geek Now Has over 1,300 Door Lock Actuators in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Many drivers keep personal possessions and valuables locked inside their car when they are parked in a public place. They rely on their power lock system to make sure the vehicle is secure. When drivers press their power lock button and realize one or all of the doors aren’t locking successfully, they will need to replace the door lock actuator. Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 1,300 door lock actuators in their inventory.



Every door in a vehicle has an actuator that is designed to provide drivers with added convenience when getting out of the car. Through natural wear or a malfunction in the car’s battery, a single door actuator, or all doors, can stay unlocked while the vehicle is unattended. When needing a replacement, owners will have to remove the door panel for easy access to the actuator. Parts Geek offers some of the top brands to ensure their customers are receiving a reliable and high performing product that adds a sense of safety and security. Choose from Dorman, AC Delco, Genuine, or World Source One.



Customers can shop with confidence as Parts Geek has over 75 glowing reviews from drivers who have previously purchased a replacement door lock actuator. They sell parts for a plethora of makes and models to appease all of their valued customers. Whether driving a Jaguar or a Volvo, there are parts made for specific models. To browse for a replacement part, be sure to visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.