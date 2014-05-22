Parts Geek Now Has over 1,800 Trunk Struts in Their Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- With the summer vacation season coming, many families are going to be packing their cars for trips to the coastal beaches, the country, and major tourist cities. When planning a vacation, it is important that every aspect of the vehicle is in working condition, and this includes the operation of the trunk. If problems arise when opening the trunk, it could be due to a failed trunk strut, resulting in owners using various objects to prop open the trunk. As an affordable and easy “do-it-yourself” replacement part, Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they have added a number of trunk struts to their inventory.



Trunk struts are essential to ensure the support to the frame of the trunk, allowing it to stay open without manually holding it up. With over 1,800 struts now available, Parts Geek provides their customers with quality replacement parts from some of the top car part brands. Depending on the make and model of the vehicle, customers can choose from Sachs, PartsMaster, Stabilus, First Equipment Quality, Scan-Tech, Genuine, and more.



Striving to provide exceptional customer service, customers will experience quick shipping, low prices, and the highest quality of products. With the easy to use interface on Parts Geek’s website, customers can narrow their results for trunk struts by specific model so they know they are purchasing the right product for their car. To hear more about their products, or to browse their inventory of trunk struts, visit the website today.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.