Parts Geek Now Has over 23,000 Accel Products Available

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- To keep vehicles operating proficiently, ignition products that provide the car with a maximum level of fuel efficiency are extremely important to the longevity of the car. If a car can’t run, and the fuel injectors and spark plugs are rusty and starting to sputter when the ignition is turned, it’s time to look for a replacement part to ensure the vehicle is operating properly. Parts Geek, a leading auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have an extensive collection of over 23,000 Accel ignition products in their catalog. Whether customers are in need of a spark plug, fuel injector, ignition wire, or ignition coils, Parts Geek offers affordable prices and prompt delivery to ensure drivers are back on the road in no time.



Accel is a trusted brand of automotive parts and their products are used across the world for race cars and high-performance ignition vehicles. These products lead to quicker starts and resist corrosions. As combustion starts at the spark plug in the engine, the spark plug’s function is to ignite the air inside cylinders. It is imperative for a vehicle’s spark plug to function properly in order for the engine to run consistently and smoothly. Spark plugs by Accel offer a gas-tight seal and an aluminum insulator for classic, high-performance vehicles.



If a vehicle is in need of an ignition coil, Parts Geek has a variety of Accel brand coils. An ignition coil is the part that “sparks” the spark plug, and the car’s battery runs through the coil. Serving as an integral aspect of the performance of the car, customers can search different makes and models to find their specific car and narrow down the results. With nine different types of coils from Accel, customers are bound to find the product that is a perfect fit for their vehicle.



For more information regarding the Accel parts or to inquire about any automotive parts that are causing car problems and need replacements, please visit the Parts Geek website today to browse products that are up to 80 percent off retail value.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To hear more, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.