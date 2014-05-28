Parts Geek Now Has over 37,000 Car Covers Available on Their Website

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Parts Geek is now offering over 37,000 car covers on their website. Customers can choose car covers from such top brands as Covercrat and Bestop. Parts Geek also offers car covers for over fifty car makes including Acura, Lexus, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota, BMW, and Ford. A complete list of the vehicle makes that they offer car covers for can also be found on the Parts Geek Car Cover Parts page.



Those who purchase car covers from PartsGeek.com will not only be able to protect their vehicle from bird droppings, dirt and debris, but they will also be able to protect it from the harmful UV rays produced by the summer sun. In fact, much like a person’s skin is prone to receiving damage from the sun, so is a vehicle’s paint and exterior. Having a vehicle exposed to the sun for an extended period can make the paint look faded and dull. However, using a car cover will be able to make it so that the UV damage is much less severe or that there is none at all.



The reviews regarding Parts Geek’s car covers have been nothing but phenomenal. In fact, a recent reviewer who ordered a Covercraft Car Cover had this to say: “After I washed and waxed the pollen off of the Benz, I used the cover for the first time. The fit was fairly snug for a generic cover. A few days later, on my next day off, I removed the cover to reveal my beautiful, shiny black Benz. Great value for the price... I'm happy so far.” The Covercraft car covers provide great breathability for a vehicle, are soft to the touch, and are also rot and mildew resistant. To see the Covercraft car covers that Parts Geek has available, as well as their full inventory of car covers, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.