Parts Geek Now Has over 4,000 Hummer Parts & Accessories Available

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now offer over 4,000 Hummer auto parts and accessories on their website. There are not many other vehicles that are as distinguishable as a Hummer SUV. Hummers were once specifically used in the military, but it wasn’t until the early 1990s that this powerful SUV was marketed to civilians.



The last Hummer was manufactured in 2010, and there are undoubtedly many people across the world that purchased this powerful vehicle. To help people who own a Hummer vehicle get the parts they need quickly, Parts Geek offers fast shipping and up to 80% off retail prices for many Hummer H1, H2, H3, and H3T models. Some of the parts they have available include Fan Blades, Brakes, Washer Pumps, Wheels, and Wiper Blades. They also offer many parts from top brands such as Action Crash, TYC, Dorman, and more.



Parts Geek’s Hummer products have received over 50 reviews with an average 4.9 star rating. A recent customer, who ordered a Timken Wheel Hub Assembly, had this to say about his purchase: “Had my Hummer 2008 H3 with only 50000 miles blow the front wheel seal and bearing. These were OEM Timken bearing. Got the new ones in a few days. Quick delivery. Thanks so much. The install was quick and painless. Now the H3 is ready for our Polar Vortex -20 below weather with 3 times the amount of snow here in Illinois.” To browse through their inventory of Hummer products and read more reviews, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.