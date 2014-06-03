Parts Geek Now Has over 5,700 AC Hoses in Their Online Inventory

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- With the blistering summer heat on the horizon, drivers will want to get optimal performance out of their air conditioning units. Any AC system utilizes many components to keep the car cool, starting with the coolant. The coolant can’t properly complete its function without the hose, as the coolant flows from one part to another through the hose. As the hose ages, it can crack and a leak can occur, and the car will cease to provide air conditioning. When needing a new AC hose, Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 5,700 AC hoses in their inventory.



Many of the hoses in the inventory are flexible, yet sturdy to avoid any leaks. With Parts Geek, customers can choose from a number of top brands, and receive the most affordable prices in the industry. With their extensive catalogue, there is bound to be a product that makes every driver comfortable with their AC hose. Choose from Genuine, Four Seasons, Behr, AC Delco, Action Crash, and many more.



Changing the AC hose is a simple step to ensure the vehicle’s air conditioning is operating efficiently. Customers can shop with confidence as there are over 170 reviews on the platform from previously satisfied customers. The easy to use platform on Parts Geek enables drivers to narrow their results for a particular make and model. This way, when looking for parts on a 1988 Ford Mustang or a 2000 Ford Expedition, all products for that vehicle will be right in front of their eyes. Offering fast shipping and low prices, drivers will be back on the road, comfortable with their A/C performance in no time. Visit the website for more information.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.