Parts Geek Now Offering Auto Parts & Accessories for the Pontiac G6

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they are now offering auto parts and accessories for the Pontiac G6. Even though the last Pontiac G6 was made back in 2009, Parts Geek is still able to provide vehicle owners with a variety of auto parts and accessories for this discontinued line of vehicles. What’s more, they offer over 1,700 products for any Pontiac G6 that was made and sold between 2005 and 2010.



Some of the auto parts that they have, include but are not limited to: headlight assemblies, tail light assemblies, wheels, mirrors, and much more that can be found on their user-friendly website. Parts Geek offers products from great brands such as Dorman, Action Crash, A1 Cardone, and Bosch.



With up to 80 percent off retail prices, G6 owners will surely find great, new, and affordable parts and products on Parts Geek’s website. In fact, as far as wheels go, they are currently offering an Action Crash brand 2005-2009 Pontiac G6 wheel that is in brand new condition, and available for $124.48. For those who are interested in acquiring a headlight assembly for their G6, Parts Geek is also offering an Action Crash 2005-2010 Pontiac G6 headlight assembly that is in brand new condition, and available for $83.48. To see more of the auto parts and accessories that Parts Geek has available for the Pontiac G6, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.