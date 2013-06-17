Parts Geek Now Offering Auto Parts for the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- As part of its efforts to maintain its position as one of the top online automotive parts suppliers, Parts Geek is constantly adding new products and parts to its inventory. Now, customers can shop the discount online dealer for parts and accessories for the popular 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.



Visitors to the Parts Geek site are sure to find whatever automotive part or accessory they need. The online discounter currently carries more than ten million new, OEM, performance, aftermarket and rebuilt auto parts from trusted, high- quality manufacturers. They carry parts for all the most popular vehicles on the road today, and they even stock parts for more obscure, vintage cars like the 1955 Ford Fairlane and the 1973 Chevy Nova. Parts Geek now carries sunroofs, wind deflectors, wiper blades, floor mats, visors and covers made specifically for the 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.



“We sell the same name brand automotive products you would find in your local auto parts stores and many harder to find items. Just check out our large selection of car parts online one time and we are sure you will be back every time you need something,” said a Parts Geek representative.



It’s easy for customers to find the part or accessory they need on the Parts Geek site. They simply put in the year, make and model of their vehicle, and the site returns a complete list of all the parts they carry for that car. And, what’s best is that Parts Geek offers steep discounts of up to 80 percent off retail prices on everything they carry. Orders placed from all states except New Jersey pay no sales tax. Customer orders are fulfilled quickly as the company ships on the same day in most cases, from many auto parts warehouses across the country. All of these advantages make Parts Geek a great alternative to buying from auto parts stores, automotive dealers or the manufacturers directly.



“We offer unbeatable discount prices on domestic and import auto parts and accessories. With shipping from many auto parts warehouse locations throughout the United States, you will receive your cheap auto parts fast,” added the Parts Geek representative.



Founded in 2002, Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on millions of imported and domestic car parts and accessories. They carry new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. All orders are fulfilled quickly from warehouses across the United States and come with a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information, visit: http://www.partsgeek.com/