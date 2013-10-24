Parts Geek Now Offering over 1, 200 Windshield Wiper Arm Parts

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 1,200 windshield wiper arm parts available on their user-friendly website. Customers can select from many of the top brands including, but not limited to: Anco, Action Crash, Bosch, Dorman, and more. In addition, Parts Geek also has windshield wiper arm parts available for many different makes of cars including: Ford, BMW, Chevrolet, Mercedes, and much more that can be found listed on the windshield wiper arm parts page of their website.



In order to make sure that a vehicle is fully operational during inclement weather—particularly during a rain, snow, sleet, or hailstorm—having properly functioning windshield wipers is a high priority. Since the windshield wiper arm is responsible for connecting the wiper blades to the wiper motor, a broken or faulty windshield wiper arm may be the culprit if the windshield wipers are operating inefficiently. What’s more, just like the wiper blades, the windshield wiper arm is highly susceptible to damage because they are consistently exposed to the elements. Therefore, checking the windshield wiper arm should be as much of a priority as it is check and replace the wiper blades every few months.



For those customers who are hesitant about purchasing windshield wiper arm parts from Parts Geek, they will be pleased to know that the auto parts retailer has many reviews from satisfied customers that can be viewed right on their website. In fact, a recent customer, Gary H., had this to say about Parts Geek and the Dorman windshield wiper arm he purchased: “Good as the OEM product, but much less expensive, easy to install - thanks for the great product and service!” To read more reviews, as well as view the thousands of windshield wiper arm parts they have available, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.