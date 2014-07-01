Parts Geek Now Offering over 100,600 Buick Auto Parts & Accessories

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Buick is the oldest American-made vehicle that is still available on the market. Founded in 1903, Buicks are known for being both comfortable and luxurious and their new models have the automotive industry buzzing. As one of the oldest American-made vehicles, there are also probably many people out there looking for affordable yet high-quality accessories to make sure their Buick is in tip-top form. As one of the leading online auto parts retailers, those who visit PartsGeek.com to shop for Buick products will be pleased with their vast inventory. In fact, Parts Geek is now offering over 100,600 Buick auto parts and accessories on their website.



Parts Geek offers auto parts and accessories for the following Buick models: Century, Verano, Encore, La Crosse, Rendezvous, LeSabre, Park Avenue and Regal. Customers can also find products such as belts, brake pads, fog lights, headlights, spark plugs, and more.



Parts Geek has over 950 reviews in regards to their Buick auto parts and accessories as well as a near perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. A recent reviewer, who ordered a PartsMaster brand Wheel Hub Assembly gave Parts Geek a stellar review: “As always, I turned to Parts Geek after a Mechanic told me that he could not align my wife's car without replacing the hub assemblies, he said the cost would be: $145.00 per assembly, 2.5 labor hours, Tax and all it would be $574. I did the whole job for $128.00 and that is includes me buying the tools also. What way would you go? I always get my auto parts here. Jeff in TN.”



To read more reviews about their Buick products, as well as browse through their inventory, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts. They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship quickly—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.