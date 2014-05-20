Parts Geek Now Offering over 1,100 Bully Dog Brand Products on Their Website

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Parts Geek, a leading online auto parts retailer, is pleased to announce that they now have over 1,100 Bully Dog brand products available on their website. Bully Dog is the go-to brand for many drivers who are looking to make their vehicle more fuel efficient. Bully Dog also has many products including the Outlook Monitor and Triple Dog Downloader that allow drivers to alter their vehicle’s performance, and those who visit PartsGeek.com will have the chance to purchase these innovative products for affordable prices.



Parts Geek currently has Bully Dog brand products available for the following car makes including but not limited to: Buick, Cadillac, Maserati, Nissan, and Toyota. Auto parts currently available also include air filters, cold air intakes, computer chip programmers, and exhaust systems.



As far as reviews go for their Bully Dog brand products, a recent reviewer who ordered a Bully Dog Computer Chip Programmer had this to say: “Very satisfied with the Bully Dog. I am getting 3-4 mpg increase in mileage based my first trip out of town in the tow/economy mode. Haven't tried towing anything heavy yet but looking forward to it. Really like all the info that can be displayed at one time.”



The professionals from Parts Geek continuously strive to offer auto parts and accessories from many of the top brands in the industry. They also make it their goal to ensure their customers are happy with their purchase and that everything arrives on time and in excellent condition. To read more reviews about their Bully Dog products, please visit their website today.



About Parts Geek

At Parts Geek, they offer the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts.



They also offer automobile accessories, and many of their items ship fast—all from warehouses scattered throughout the US. Customers can pick from thousands—if not millions, of new automotive parts, refurbished/rebuilt parts, and more from reliable and certified manufacturers. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.